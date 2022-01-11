Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast

Boston's public school system, the largest in Massachusetts, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 11 C), with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8 (minus 22 C), according to National Weather Service forecasters.

New York City, too, was in for subzero temperatures with wind chill factored in, the weather service warned.