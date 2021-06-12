Browns WR Landry says OBJ looks "amazing" after knee surgery

Beckham underwent surgery a few weeks later and was unable to help the Browns end their long playoff drought and then beat rival Pittsburgh in the wild-card game.

He's been periodically posting social media videos of his rehab progress, and Landry isn't surprised his good friend appears to be ahead of schedule.

“I don’t expect nothing less from Odell,” Landry said. “That’s his character and that’s who he is. He’s a guy who’s always going to train hard and be prepared.”

During the workouts in Texas, which were hosted by Mayfield, Beckham showed Landry he's where he needs to be.

“He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it, then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing — what he does with one hand,” Landry said. “You sit back and you’re like, ‘Wait. He’s even better than he was last year.’"

Beckham is expected to be at mandatory minicamp this week with the Browns.

