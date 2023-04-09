X

Browns' Watson scheduled to give deposition in civil lawsuit

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
8 hours ago
As Deshaun Watson prepares for his second season with Cleveland, his legal troubles in Houston linger

As Deshaun Watson prepares for his second season with Cleveland, his legal troubles in Houston linger.

The Browns quarterback is scheduled to give a deposition on Monday in one of the two remaining civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct.

According to court documents filed in Harris County, Texas, Watson was asked to provide records of any communication between him and the plaintiff — identified as “Jane Doe” — from December 2020 to January 2021.

Watson previously settled lawsuits with two dozen women who accused him of being sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last year.

In the lawsuit in which Watson is being deposed, the woman alleges the quarterback pressured her into oral sex.

The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Browns traded for the three-time Pro Bowler in March 2022 despite his legal entanglement, getting him to change his mind and agree to join Cleveland after they offered him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Watson went 3-3 and showed signs of rust in his six starts last season after the suspension ended. He's been working out near his home in Houston during this offseason.

The Browns begin their offseason program on April 17.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list4h ago

Credit: AP

Notable players miss the cut at the Masters
12h ago

Credit: AP

Mediocre Hawks heading for short-stay postseason
17h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
4h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ injured ace Max Fried said he is ‘doing really well’
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As tiger count grows, India's Indigenous demand land rights
6m ago
Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rockets
23m ago
Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top