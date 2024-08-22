Browns trading kicker Cade York to Commanders for 7th round pick, AP source says

York has handled the kicking duties during the exhibition season for Cleveland while Dustin Hopkins recovers from a hamstring injury.

York made a 55-yard field goal in the preseason opener against Green Bay and a 33-yarder last week against Minnesota.

The 23-year-old York said he had turned his life around during the offseason by finding his faith. He had hit rock bottom eight months ago when an injury prevented him from being called up by the New York Giants practice squad.

The Browns were so enticed by York's powerful leg that they took him with the No. 124 overall selection in 2022. He made a game-winning, 58-yard kick in the final seconds to beat Carolina and had a relatively strong rookie season, making 24 of 32 field goals.

However, he struggled during last year's exhibitions and the Browns cut him after a poor performance against Kansas City.

The team then acquired Hopkins in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers and the 33-year-old went 33 of 36 on field goals, making all eight from 50 yards and beyond.

Hopkins got hurt on a kickoff return late in the season and missed Cleveland's wild-card game in Houston.

