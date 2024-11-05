Nation & World News
Browns trade DE Za'Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury, AP source says

A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns are trading defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, who were looking for an edge rusher following star Aidan Hutchinson’s leg injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) (AP)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are trading defensive end Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, who were looking for an edge rusher following star Aidan Hutchinson's leg injury, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Browns, already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions. In return, Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

The teams agreed on the deal hours before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, but Smith's move has been rumored for weeks with the Browns in a tailspin and looking to acquire draft assets for what appears to be another rebuild.

The Lions (7-1), on the other hand, are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and were looking to bolster their pass rush after Hutchinson broke his leg.

Smith resigned as a free agent with the Browns in March. He was initially brought to Cleveland to help Myles Garrett up front.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)

