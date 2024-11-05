Browns trade DE Za'Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are trading defensive end Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, who were looking for an edge rusher following star Aidan Hutchinson's leg injury, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Browns, already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions. In return, Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.