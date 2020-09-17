Browns tackle Conklin not starting against Bengals

Phillips, a third-round pick from national champion LSU, got hurt against the Ravens. His loss further weakens Cleveland's depth at linebacker as the Browns are already without starter Mack Wilson (knee).

Cleveland starting center JC Tretter (knee) and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) are both playing. Starting cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) will miss his second straight game and

The Bengals are missing defensive tackles Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin). An eight-time Pro Bowler, Atkins also sat out the opener.

Cincinnati kicker Randy Bullock will play despite a calf issue that affected him while missing a potential game-tying kick in the final seconds against the Chargers in Week 1. The Bengals claimed kicker Austin Seibert on waivers from the Browns as protection for Bullock.

Seibert was released by Cleveland on Monday after the 2019 draft pick and former Oklahoma standout missed an extra-point and field-goal try in the loss at Baltimore.

