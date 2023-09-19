Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off with left knee injury vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb's legs. Chubb's knee buckled underneath him.

After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb's hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side.

Chubb suffered a serious injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments. Like the previous injury, the one Monday night was difficult to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart.

NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were among those who expressed support for Chubb on social media.

James posted he was " praying for the absolute best," with Jackson offering a similar sentiment.

Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt. The Browns ruled him out for the rest of the game, a mere formality for the 27-year-old Chubb, who could face a lengthy recovery.

He's been here before.

Chubb missed the second half of his sophomore year after getting hurt against Tennessee but returned to top 1,000 yards rushing in both 2016 and 2017. He was a second-round pick by the Browns in 2018.

Over the last six years, he’s been one of the few constants for the Browns, averaging over 1,250 yards rushing a season for a team that has slowly emerged as a contender in the AFC North.

Jerome Ford, Chubb's replacement, scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb's exit and then ran for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead 11-7. Pittsburgh led 16-14 at halftime.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s training center referendum becomes new political battleground10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

19-year-old dead after being left at Gwinnett hospital with gunshot wound
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia is getting $1.3 million to protect these threatened species
7h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
9h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
9h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
11m ago
Rudy Giuliani sued by former lawyer, accused of failing to pay $1.36 million in legal...
11m ago
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green
11h ago
U.S. News Best College rankings: These were the top Georgia schools
17h ago
Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top