Browns star Myles Garrett on COVID list, out for Eagles game

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on the list last week after testing positive.

But losing Garrett for any period is especially tough. The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 has been playing at an elite level. He leads the league with 9 1/2 sacks and has changed several games with strip sacks while helping the Browns to their best nine-game record since 2014.

Garrett's presence alone makes quarterbacks nervous. His ability to turn the corner while rushing off the edge is unique for a player his size and he has the speed to chase down quarterbacks as Houston's Deshaun Watson learned when he barely beat Garrett to the sideline last week.

Garrett has been on a mission this season. His 2019 season ended when he was suspended six games by the league for swinging his helmet and striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Without Garrett, the Brown went 2-4, lost their last three games and entered another offseason of change.

Cleveland hasn't made the postseason since 2002 — the league's longest drought.

