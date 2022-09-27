ajc logo
X

Browns' star Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in car crash

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening one-car accident on Monday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday.

Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice. He was driving with an unidentified female passenger, who was also taken for emergency care.

Despite his many injuries, Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

Browns executive Andrew Berry said Tuesday night the team was “thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday.”

The team said its doctors concluded Garrett injured his shoulder, biceps and had some “minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts.”

“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol,” Berry said in a statement. "Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident to find Garrett's damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times.

Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn't suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

Bodycam footage released by the Medina County Sheriff's office showed Garrett being checked by responding medical personnel at the scene. Garrett appears dazed and his right hand is bloody while sitting on the ground near his overturned car.

In the video footage, Garrett flexes his right arm and states his biceps are sore. One of the emergency medical personnel helps the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder to his feet and walks him slowly to the ambulance.

While Garrett is being treated, the female passenger is checked while laying down a few feet away. The sheriff's office blurred her face for privacy.

One of the NFL's most dominant defensive players, Garrett has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team's career record.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

Garrett has three sacks and forced a fumble so far this season. As is almost always the case, teams have been game-planning for him and using multiple blockers to keep him away from their quarterbacks.

Garrett missed one day of practice last week with a neck issue, but he played in Thursday night's 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was double-teamed much of the game as the Browns were missing end Jadeveon Clowney, who was out with a sprained ankle.

Clowney didn't practice Monday when the Browns returned from an extra off day. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it's possible Clowney will return for the Falcons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Jim Mone

Credit: Jim Mone

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets 4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade
1h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Missouri expected to attack No. 1 Georgia with more screens
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Missouri expected to attack No. 1 Georgia with more screens
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
16m ago
The Latest

Credit: Bilal Hussein

'Don't leave me': Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking
13m ago
Lawsuit demands San Francisco stop homeless camp sweeps
17m ago
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
16m ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
10h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top