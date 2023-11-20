Browns signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad, AP source says

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Flacco, who worked out for the Browns on Friday, will finalize a contract with the team on Monday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the imminent move.

The addition of Flacco bolsters Cleveland's quarterback depth after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson's started Sunday's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson-Robinson had an uneven performance, but the fifth-round draft pick showed poise by completing four straight passes in the final 1:18 to set up Dustin' Hopkins' game-winning 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

The 38-year-old Flacco will give the Browns an established backup as well as a mentor for Thompson-Robinson, who went 24 of 43 for 165 yards and an interception against the Steelers.

Flacco, who played for the New York Jets last season, has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title after the 2012 season.

Last season, Flacco threw four TD passes as the Jets rallied in the final minutes to stun the Browns.

Cleveland is 7-3 for just the second time since 1999.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

TO OUR READERS
Share your memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter2h ago

2 teens among 5 shot overnight across Atlanta in span of 9 hours
5h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Hottest ticket in Atlanta: A look at Georgia Tech volleyball’s home court
7h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
12h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
12h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las...
13m ago
NTSB investigators focus on 'design problem' with braking system after Chicago commuter...
23m ago
A year after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub, community feels supported but says...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
1h ago
U.S., Georgia leaders offer condolences after passing of Rosalynn Carter
3h ago
North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top