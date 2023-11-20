Browns signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Flacco, who worked out for the Browns on Friday, will finalize a contract with the team on Monday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the imminent move.

The addition of Flacco bolsters Cleveland's quarterback depth after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson's started Sunday's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.