Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday and will not practice after he made critical comments about the team

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns sacked Jadeveon Clowney before the season finale.

One day after he criticized the team and coaching staff, the Browns sent Clowney home before practice Friday, effectively ending the defensive end's second season in Cleveland.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice, but it appears Clowney will not play Sunday when the Browns (7-9) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers while looking to sweep both games from their rival for the first time since 1988.

Clowney, in his second season with the Browns, said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95% sure” he wasn’t coming back for a third season.

Clowney, who missed four games this season because of an ankle injury and concussion, only has two sacks this season. After reviving his career last season with nine sacks, the 29-year-old Clowney signed his second straight one-year contract as a free agent in May.

In the interview, Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame. Clowney said he had no issues with Garrett, who has 15 sacks going into the finale.

Clowney said the Browns' coaches put him in difficult matchups to make things easier for Garrett. In 2021, he teamed with Garrett to give the Browns one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushes.

The drama surrounding Clowney is similar to last season's messy situation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was suspended by the Browns and eventually traded after weeks of drama.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 by Houston. He spent five seasons with the Texans before playing one year with Seattle and Tennessee.

___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

