Browns send "ill" Beckham home, QB Mayfield feeling better

As for Mayfield, Stefanski said the quarterback has improved and was able to throw some passes during Wednesday's practice. Mayfield took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of last week's win over Indianapolis but finished the game.

Mayfield said “everything” on his right side was sore Wednesday when asked if the injury was specific to his ribs.

Mayfield didn't throw a single pass and watched backup Case Keenum work with Cleveland's receivers during the 10-minute window of practice opened to the media. The team had to move its workout inside because of rain on Thursday, so there was no visual evidence Mayfield did anything more.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) cannot hold onto the ball in the end zone as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane