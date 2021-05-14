Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah brushes off heart concerns

The Browns have said they were comfortable in their evaluation of the 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 52 overall pick.

Owusu-Koramoah said he spoke to team doctors Thursday and they're satisfied his unspecified condition won't affect his career.

“The reports look fine," he said. "The EKGs look fine.”

He added he won’t use the heart issue — or teams not taking him — as a driving force.

“I’ll control what I can control and won’t use external things as motivation,’′ he said.

Cleveland envisions Owusu-Koramoah having a role this season with a defense that has been completely overhauled this season through free agency and the draft. The Browns could have nine new starters on defense before their season opens in Kansas City on Sept. 12.

