Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been arrested and charged with domestic violence after a fight with his girlfriend
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waits for his turn to speak at a news conference during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 27, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waits for his turn to speak at a news conference during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 27, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence after a fight with his girlfriend.

Hall was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court, said James M. Drozdowski, a public information officer with Avon Police. He was expected to post bond and be released, the officer told The Associated Press.

The Browns said in a statement they were aware of the incident involving Hall, a second-round pick from Ohio State.

“Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time.”

The team did not practice Tuesday as players were only getting treatment and working out at Cleveland's training facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns are hosting the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before playing an exhibition game on Saturday.

A detailed incident report obtained by the AP said officers responded to a call at 10 p.m. Monday night from a woman who claimed that Hall had pushed her daughter and struck her with a baby bottle.

According to the incident report, the woman said Hall, 21, had thrown her belongings outside and dragged her along a porch and driveway. At one point, the woman said Hall put a gun to her temple and said, “I will (expletive) end it all.”

The woman did not seek medical treatment.

Hall locked the woman out of the house and left in a pickup truck, according to the report.

Police said they found evidence including a damaged door frame and a hole in a door the woman said Hall had punched. Officers also seized two handguns — a .40-caliber Glock and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.

It was not immediately clear whether Hall had an attorney representing him in the case.

