Browns RB D'Onta Foreman suffers head injury during practice, air lifted to hospital in Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman suffered a head injury during practice and was air lifted by helicopter to a hospital in Virginia on Thursday.

The team said Foreman sustained a “direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain” during a drill at The Greenbrier Resort. Foreman had movement in all of his extremities, according to a statement from the Browns.

The 28-year-old Foreman was treated on the field by medical staff before being immobilized on a stretcher. He was driven away from the facility in an ambulance and flown to a medical center in Roanoke, Virginia, for further evaluation and treatment.