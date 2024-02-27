Browns QB Deshaun Watson to resume throwing next month following season-ending shoulder surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will resume throwing next month following right shoulder surgery t hat cut short his second season with Cleveland after just six starts.

Watson, who fractured a bone in his throwing shoulder in a win over Baltimore on Nov. 12, has been cleared to throw in a few weeks, general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the NFL combine.

“He has worked his tail off in terms of rehab and recovery,” Berry told reporters in Indianapolis. "He’s in a really good place. We’re excited when the spring hits and we can get him back on the field, but he’s making really good progress and we’re excited to see that continue.”