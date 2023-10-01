Browns QB Deshaun Watson sitting out with shoulder injury, rookie Thompson Robinson starts vs Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a right shoulder injury, pushing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into his first NFL start against the Ravens

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's right shoulder isn't right.

Cleveland's quarterback will miss Sunday's game against Baltimore with a bruised throwing shoulder suffered last week, pushing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into his first NFL start against the Ravens.

Watson hurt his shoulder last week on a running play in a 27-3 win over Tennessee. It was his best performance since being acquired in a controversial trade from Houston last year.

Watson was limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable going into the game. Shortly after 10 a.m., he went onto the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium and threw about 10 short passes before shutting down as coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and coordinator Alex Van Pelt watched.

The Browns have their bye this week, giving Watson more time to heal. Cleveland hosts San Francisco on Oct. 15.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, played well in training camp and in the exhibition season. He performed so well the Browns traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Arizona for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024.

With Watson nursing his shoulder, Thompson-Robinson got the bulk of snaps with Cleveland's starting offense this week.

The Watson injury adds another layer of adversity for the Browns, who lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury in Week 2. Chubb had surgery Friday and will need another to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Cleveland starting right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.

Cleveland will have tight end David Njoku against the Ravens. He sustained burns to his face and arm in an accident at home while lighting a fire pit. He was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable.

Njoku arrived at the stadium Sunday with a Halloween mask covering his face.

