Browns QB Deshaun Watson sits out preseason finale after dealing with sore arm earlier in week

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Cleveland's preseason finale Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks as expected.

Watson, who is coming off season-ending right shoulder surgery, dealt with some soreness in his arm during practice on Wednesday. The team said he took his full reps with the first-team offense during Thursday's workout, which was closed to the media.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had planned to play Watson but now appears to be taking a cautious approach. Also, the Browns are dealing with injury issues at both offensive tackle spots, which may have factored into the decision.