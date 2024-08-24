Breaking: Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State with 44-yard game-winning kick
Browns QB Deshaun Watson sits out preseason finale after dealing with sore arm earlier in week

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Cleveland’s exhibition finale Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks as expected
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Cleveland's preseason finale Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks as expected.

Watson, who is coming off season-ending right shoulder surgery, dealt with some soreness in his arm during practice on Wednesday. The team said he took his full reps with the first-team offense during Thursday's workout, which was closed to the media.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had planned to play Watson but now appears to be taking a cautious approach. Also, the Browns are dealing with injury issues at both offensive tackle spots, which may have factored into the decision.

A team spokesman said Watson is still on track to start Cleveland's home opener on Sept. 8 against Dallas.

Backup QB Jameis Winston will start the exhibition against the Seahawks.

Watson had surgery in November to repair a broken socket bone in his throwing arm, ending his second season with Cleveland after just six starts.

The Browns are counting on the three-time Pro Bowler to bounce back this year. They signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022; he has played in only 12 games because of an 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy and the injury.

Cleveland was forced to start five different QB last season because of injuries. They signed free agent Joe Flacco after Watson went down and the former Super Bowl MVP led the Browns to the playoffs by going 4-1 and throwing for 1,616 yards in five games.

