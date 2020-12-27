Browns lose another player vs; Jets, starting LT Wills out

The No. 10 overall pick this year, Wills had been placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday after being in close contact with someone outside the team who had tested positive. Wills was activated on Saturday before becoming ill. It's not yet known if he has the virus.

The loss of Wills further depletes Cleveland's offensive line; starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Rookie Nick Harris will start for Teller.

In addition to Landry, the Browns will be missing receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips. They were placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday before the team flew to the New York area.

Lamm has made 26 career starts. He moved up the depth chart after versatile lineman Chris Hubbard suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against the New York Giants.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL