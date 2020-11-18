Browns' Garrett home sick, team places 3 more on COVID list

Stefanski said Garrett has not tested positive. But because he's not feeling well, the team is keeping him away from the facility as an added safety measure. The team did something similar with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. several weeks ago.

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and been a force all season for the Browns (6-3), who have already matched their win total from last season.

The NFL created the COVID list for players who either tested positive or have had close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Browns have had to shut down their headquarters twice since Friday in order to do contact tracing after being informed of positive tests. They also put quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID list for a few days after he had contact with a staffer who tested positive.

With Conklin out and his backup, Hubbard, still not available, Stefanski said Kendall Lamm is currently the team's starting right tackle.

Conklin has anchored Cleveland's line this season since arriving as a free agent in March.

Hughlett has been the Browns' snapper since 2015. Stefanski said linebacker Mack Wilson is among the candidates to fill in for Hughlett if he can't play.

Parkey is 11 for 12 on field-goal tries this season. He made a 41-yarder in blustery conditions Sunday in Cleveland's 10-7 win over Houston.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey (2) is congratulated by Jamie Gillan after Parkey kicked a 41-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns were forced to place three more players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey, on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they prepare for this week's home game against Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) stands on the sideline against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns were forced to place three more players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey, and longsnapper Charley Hughlett on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they prepare for this week's home game against Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane