X

Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gun point by six masked men outside a downtown night club, according to police

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gun point by six masked men outside a downtown night club, according to police.

Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. However, a person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday night, "It's a cruel world we live in" on Twitter.

Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp, while there was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address the situation following practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY: City Council passes funding legislation for training center21m ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
44m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

NEW: Atlanta council OKs $908,000 to audit MARTA expansion
1h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

ONLY ON AJC: A ‘mad idea’ brings new energy to Madison food scene
2h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

ONLY ON AJC: A ‘mad idea’ brings new energy to Madison food scene
2h ago

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid but can play...
6m ago
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
10m ago
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
6h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
21h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top