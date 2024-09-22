Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to undergo MRI on foot after struggling in loss to Giants

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo an MRI on his foot Monday after an injury that bothered him for long stretches of Cleveland's 21-15 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Garrett had to be helped off the field at one point of the fourth quarter. On Friday, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year revealed he's dealing with injuries to both feet but didn't say exactly what was wrong.

Garrett grabbed his right foot during the game, and he was limping following several plays. The 28-year-old said he's dealing with multiple issues in both of his legs as he's trying to compensate for the foot injuries.