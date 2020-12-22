Browns closing in on ending lengthy playoff drought

The Tennessee Titans, on the cusp of ending a long division drought, can wrap up their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win over the Green Bay Packers and a Colts loss. The Titans will make the playoffs with a win or a loss by either the Dolphins or Ravens.

And the Colts can reach the playoffs with a win and losses by either the Dolphins or Ravens.

In the NFC, the Packers can wrap up home-field advantage with a win over the Titans on Sunday night and a loss by the Seahawks to the Rams.

The Seahawks will take the NFC West with a win over the Rams. The Rams can earn a playoff spot with a win or either a loss by the Chicago Bears or an Arizona Cardinals win.

The Cardinals can wrap up a playoff spot with a win and a Bears loss.

The New Orleans Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win on Friday against the Minnesota Vikings or a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bucs need a victory over the Lions or a Bears loss for a postseason berth.

The Washington Football Team can wrap up the NFC East with a win over the Carolina Panthers and a New York Giants loss in Baltimore.

