Browns bringing Mayfield back as starter after poor season

Part of the rationale for sticking with Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, is the team's familiarity with him, knowing his work ethic and his past success in coach Kevin Stefanski's system, Berry said.

It's still possible the Browns could pursue other options at quarterback, but Berry remains confident Mayfield will play better.

The Browns have already exercised Mayfield's $18.9 million contract option for next season, but have yet to discuss a long-term extension with the QB, who led them to the postseason and a playoff win in 2020.

Berry said he's not concerned about Mayfield potentially entering next season without a contract beyond 2022.

Mayfield sat out Sunday's season finale against Cincinnati and missed two other games — one to rest the shoulder, one after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Mayfield went 6-8 as a starter this season. He completed 253 of 418 passes with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, including seven in his last three games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Caption Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Caption Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Caption Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash