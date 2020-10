Browns' Beckham, Washington's Collins leave with injuries

— Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of a loss at Washington after brutal hit by linebacker Jon Bostick. Dalton was evaluated for a concussion and ruled out. Bostick was ejected because the hit on a sliding Dalton. Ben DiNucci replaced Dalton for the Cowboys, who later announced that Dalton was alert, in good spirits and would fly back to Dallas with the team.

— New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury. Phillips was carted off the field early in the second quarter. Safety Bradley McDougald left in the second half with a shoulder injury. Receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) left the game in the fourth quarter after a big hit from Buffalo safety Micah Hyde.

— Cincinnati's offensive line took two hits, with tackle Jonah Williams (neck) and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) exiting. The injuries added to the offensive woes for a team already playing without running back Joe Mixon (foot).

— Carolina left tackle Russell Okung (calf) left in the second half against New Orleans and did not return.

— New Orleans offensive tackle Terron Armstead (arm) left in the second quarter and did not return.

— Green Bay safety Raven Greene (oblique) left in the fourth quarter against Houston and did not return.

— Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) left in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said after the game that he didn’t think that Roby’s injury was major.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) knocks the ball of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Cincinnati Bengals' Darius Phillips (23) intercepts a pass intended for Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) collides with Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. Dalton left the field after this hit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Players reacting to seeing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) lying on the ground after getting hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is helped off the field after getting hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky