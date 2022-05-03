Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

Elsewhere, Republican Rep. Warren Davidson turned back a primary challenge from Hamilton County Commissioner Phil Heimlich, son of the famous doctor known for the anti-choking maneuver. Davidson had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump — whose backing helped author JD Vance win the much-watched GOP primary for Ohio's open Senate seat on Tuesday — while Heimlich had criticized the former president.

Trump's support proved valuable in other House primaries as well.

Max Miller, a former Trump aide, locked up the Republican nomination in a new district in northeast Ohio despite being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Meanwhile, the Akron-area district where another Trump pick, conservative commentator Madison Gilbert won the Republican nomination, should be one of the likely competitive House seats in November's general election. Its Republican nominee is set to face state Rep. Emilia Sykes, a former Ohio House Democratic leader and a daughter of a powerful political family in the area.

Another tough congressional race could be coming to Cincinnati in November, when Republican Rep. Steve Chabot will face Democratic Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman.

Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in the House, is unopposed Tuesday. Four Republicans — including two sitting state lawmakers — were competing to take her on in the fall, however, in a newly drawn district that hugs Lake Erie, encompasses Toledo and could be a toss-up. The Republican primary there was still too early to call late Tuesday night.

In Indiana, former state Sen. Erin Houchin topped eight other Republicans, including former U.S. Rep. Mike Sodrel, for the party's nomination in the state's only open House seat and will be heavily favored in November. GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth isn't seeking reelection in his southern Indiana district as he hints at running for governor in 2024.

Weissert reported from Washington.

Caption FILE - Nina Turner speaking with supporters near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections before casting her vote in Cleveland, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption FILE - Ohio Congressional candidate Phil Heimlich, left, speaks with patrons at Cincinnati Fitness & Boxing in Cincinnati, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption FILE - Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Sept. 30, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago