Brown scores 34 points, Celtics beat Cavaliers 111-101

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, RJ Nembhard and Ed Davis also are in protocol. … They missed nine of their first 10 on 3-point attempts. … They signed forward Tre Scott from the G League Cleveland Charge to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception. … Garland and Osman were each whistled for a technical.

Celtics: Williams returned to the starting lineup after missing the last game for personal reasons. … Coach Ime Udoka said the team is still in a “holding pattern waiting for two negative tests” on the seven players that are in COVID protocol, which includes starting center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams, who plays extended minutes.

STILL POPULAR

Seven-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, who saw limited action the past two seasons with Boston but was a fan favorite, made his first career NBA start due to Cleveland’s limited roster. He got a loud ovation when he was introduced, and there was a spattering of cheers when he did something positive during the game.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Celtics: At Milwaukee on Saturday.

___

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics' Dennis Schroder during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Caption Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart dribbles along the baseline past Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Tacko Fall has the ball bounce off his head during the second quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Caption Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart goes for a shot over Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)