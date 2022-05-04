Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Bucks 109-86 to even series

The Bucks cut into what had been a 26-point Celtics lead in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo keyed the charge with 18 points in the period. A 10-0 Milwaukee run, aided by a more than five-minute Celtics scoring drought, trimmed Boston’s lead to 72-56 late in the third quarter.

But Boston outscored the Bucks 11-10 the rest of the period to take an 83-66 advantage into the fourth.

Milwaukee kept nibbling away and got it down it to 94-82 on a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo, followed by a 3 by Tatum.

The lead was back up to 101-86 when Antetokounmpo was stripped underneath the basket, leading to another 3 from Tatum.

Holiday missed a 3 on the other end and Grant Williams dropped his own on the ensuing fast break to make it 107-86 with 1:52 left.

With Smart looking in street clothes from the bench, the Celtics scored the game’s first seven points on their way to taking an 18-3 lead and forcing a quick timeout by the Bucks.

Boston scored from a variety of different spots on the court during the run – attacking both at the rim and inside the paint. It also included 12 points from the 3-point line, where the Celtics struggled for most of Game 1.

Antetokounmpo missed his first six shots of the night before finally getting on the scoreboard via a dunk with less than a minute left in the opening period.

It didn’t stop Boston from banking a 32-21 lead heading into the second quarter, boosted by 17 points from Brown –a career playoff-high for a quarter.

The Celtics continued to share and kept Milwaukee’s defense in chase mode, eventually taking a 65-40 edge into the half.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Unsuccessfully challenged a loose ball foul on Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter. … Portis was called for a flagrant 1 foul on Horford in the third quarter. … Antetokounmpo was 2 for 12 from the field in the first half. … Milwaukee had nine turnovers in the first half.

Celtics: Tatum was whistled for a technical for arguing a call in the fourth quarter. … Finished 13 of 20 from 3 in the first half... Were unsuccessful in challenging blocking foul called on White in the second quarter, his third foul. … Boston scored 15 points off Milwaukee’s turnovers in the opening 24 minutes.

SMART’S STATUS

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Smart experienced some swelling, pain and restricted movement over the past two days. But the expectation is for him to be ready in time for Game 3.

“I don’t think it’s long-term,” Udoka said. “With three days off we’re assuming he’ll be OK.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots while pressured by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots while pressured by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is pressured by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) while lining up a shot in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is pressured by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) while lining up a shot in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer calls to players during the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer calls to players during the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka calls to officials in the first half of of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka calls to officials in the first half of of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to thread between Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) and Payton Pritchard, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to thread between Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) and Payton Pritchard, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo brings the ball up against the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo brings the ball up against the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa