Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

Beverly hit a 3-pointer to give the Lakers the lead with 52 seconds left and then, after Boston tied it, scored on a putback dunk that made it 104-102 with 19 seconds to play. But after Brown missed a 3, Beverly missed one of two free throws; Al Horford missed a 3, and Brown scored on the putback and picked up a delayed foul call.

One game after missing a pair of free throws in the final seconds of a one-point game, Brown hit this one to tie it 105-all with 4.1 seconds to play.

The Lakers had a chance to win it in regulation, and James drove to the basket. He missed the layup – and the referees missed Tatum swiping his arm on the shot. An enraged James gesticulated wildly, and Beverly picked up a technical foul in the ensuing hubbub.

The Celtics (36-15) have the NBA’s best record despite losing their previous three games, including an overtime loss to the Knicks on Thursday night when Brown missed two free throws trailing by one with 8 seconds left.

There was a vocal contingent of Lakers fans making noise when the visitors opened an 11-point lead in the third quarter. But they were out-shouted by the locals when Tatum, who scored 15 in the third, including three 3-pointers, helped erase an 11-point deficit.

TIP-INS

Pierce was wearing what appeared to be shamrock pajama pants. … Westbrook missed his first six shots, as the crowd taunted him to shoot, before finishing with 12 points on 4 of 14 shooting. … Brown picked up his fifth foul on the first possession of the fourth quarter. … The Celtics beat the Lakers 122-118 in L.A. on Dec. 13. Tatum scored 44 points. Davis had 37 points and 12 rebounds. James scored 33 with nine boards and nine assists. … The Celtics were without point guard Marcus Smart and big man Robert Williams III, who both have sprained ankles.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

Celtics: At Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

