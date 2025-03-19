Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brothers and roommate of Laken Riley's killer to be deported after fake green card convictions

Authorities say two brothers of the Venezuelan man who killed Georgia nursing student Laken Riley will be deported along with their former roommate after they pleaded guilty to possessing fake green cards
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Updated 52 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two brothers of the Venezuelan man who killed Georgia nursing student Laken Riley will be deported along with their former roommate after they pleaded guilty to possessing fake green cards, federal authorities say.

Jose Ibarra, 27, was convicted in November of murder and other crimes in Riley's killing and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a case that became a flashpoint over immigration. His brother Diego Ibarra, 29, was taken into custody after he gave a counterfeit green card to a police officer investigating the February 2024 killing, the Justice Department said.

Another brother, Argenis Ibarra, 25, and their former roommate, Rosbeli Flores-Bello, 29, admitted to having fake green cards, and agents found counterfeit Social Security cards for them in the apartment they shared with Diego and Jose Ibarra, the department added in a news release.

Diego Ibarra was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in July to two counts of possessing a fraudulent document. He is to be transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, for deportation after he completes his sentence, the department said.

Argenis and Flores-Bello each were sentenced Wednesday to time served after pleading guilty in December to one count of possessing a fraudulent document. They were to be immediately turned over to ICE for deportation, according to the news release. The statement did not elaborate on those deportation plans.

Federal authorities said they believe that Diego Ibarra is affiliated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua based on his multiple tattoos and social media photos of him making signs and wearing clothes associated with the gang.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jose Ibarra (center, standing) listens through an interpreter as Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard (not pictured) presides over the sentencing during a trial of Jose Ibarra at Athens-Clarke County Superior Court on Nov. 20 in Athens. Ibarra was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Brothers, roommate of Laken Riley’s killer get prison for fake green cards

51m ago

Immigrants disappear from US detainee tracking system after deportation flights

US prepares to deport about 300 alleged gang members to El Salvador

The Latest

Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Social Security in-person identity checks opposed by advocates and retirees alike

6m ago

The Latest: Trump administration targets Maine and University of Pennsylvania over trans athletes

9m ago

Struggling with free throws, Wofford's Filewich turns to granny-style — with help from Rick Barry

11m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says