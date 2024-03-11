Nation & World News

Brother of LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson arrested after SEC Tournament championship fight

The brother of LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after getting involved in his sister's scuffle with South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso
Credit: AP

33 minutes ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The brother of LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by the Greenville Police Department for his role in a fight after his sister was shoved to the court by South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso during a Southeastern Conference Tournament game.

Trayron Milton, 24, jumped over the scorer's table to reach the court. Police say Milton made his way to the court Sunday by pushing down an SEC employee and stepping on her shoulders to get past.

Milton briefly made contact with Cardoso before he was led away by police.

Police said two other people jumped from the stands but were stopped by authorities before making it to the court.

Online Greenville Police records show that Milton remained in jail on Monday.

Cardoso was ejected for fighting and three of her teammates were thrown out for leaving the bench area. Two LSU players who logged minutes in the game were also sent off. South Carolina finished the game with six players and LSU five.

Afterward, the six Gamecocks celebrated their eighth championship in the past 10 years without the four sent to the locker room.

According to NCAA rules, Cardoso will miss South Carolina's next game, which will be its opener in the NCAA Tournament.

