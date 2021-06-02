Brother of boy 'possessed' resents retelling in 'Conjuring'

“It was living hell when we were kids," Glatzel told the AP that year. “It was just a nightmare. I’m not going to go through that again. Neither is my brother.”

The case was made into a 1983 NBC television movie, “The Demon Murder Case,” and was the subject of a book "The Devil in Connecticut,” by Gerald Brittle.

Carl Glatzel sued Brittle and Lorraine Warren when the book was reprinted in 2006, though the case was dismissed. Brittle told the newspaper the book was taken out of print because of the lawsuit.

“I did it because I was fed up with the case, fed up with Carl Glatzel,” Brittle said. “It just wasn’t worth it to me. It had no bearing on the fact that the book was true.”

"The Conjuring 3" opens in theaters on June 4 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

The newspaper could not reach Arne Johnson for comment. Deborah Johnson, Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren have died, the newspaper reported.