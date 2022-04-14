ajc logo
Brother charged in 'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole's death

4 hours ago
Police say the brother of the rapper known for the “We Ready” anthem used by Atlanta’s pro soccer team has been charged in the musician’s fatal shooting

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The brother of rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole, known for the “We Ready” anthem used by Atlanta’s pro soccer team, has been charged in the musician’s fatal shooting, police said Thursday.

Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25 and died at a hospital April 3, DeKalb County police said in a statement.

Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, was charged with murder after being apprehended at a home near the gas station where they say the shooting occurred, DeKalb County police Lt. Shane Smith said in an email. It wasn't known Thursday whether Kraus has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

Eversole was best known for his 2002 hit that was adopted by fans of the Atlanta United soccer club, which plays it before the start of every home game.

The team said in a statement Thursday that it was “heartbroken” about Eversole's death.

“A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters," the team said. "In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kickoff at Atlanta United matches.”

