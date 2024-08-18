Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Brooks Koepka picked up his second LIV Golf League victory of the year Sunday when he shot 7-under 73 at The Greenbrier and beat Jon Rahm with a par on the first playoff hole.

Rahm, who lost a four-shot lead on the back nine at the Olympics two weeks ago, started the third and final round with a two-shot lead and closed with a 65. He birdied two of his last three holes to match Koepka at 19-under 191 and force a playoff.

In the playoff at the par-3 18th, Rahm went over the green and into the bunker, a tough shot in which one one foot was in the sand. He blasted out to about 25 feet, and his par putt to extend the playoff caught the edge of the cup.