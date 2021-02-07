Brooks Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

Lee birdied 17 to pull within one of Koepka, but drove right on the par-4 18th and had his 34-foot birdie try slide by on the high side.

Steve Stricker, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain who was trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour, shot a 67 to tie for fourth with Spieth (72) and Carlos Ortiz (64) at 17 under.

Spieth and Schauffele struggled from the start, with Spieth bogeying the first hole after nearly driving into a desert bush. They each had two bogeys on the front nine, with Schauffele making the only birdie between the two on the front side on No. 9.

Schauffele and Spieth each drove into the water on 17 to end their chances, then both birdied 18.

Spieth shot 61 on Saturday for a share of the lead. Winless since the 2017 British Open, the 27-year-old Texan is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour.

James Hahn, three strokes ahead in the middle of the round, bogeyed four of the last eight holes for a 69. He finished 10th at 15 under.

DIVOTS: Second-ranked Jon Rahm, No. 3 Justin Thomas and No. 6 Rory McIlroy tied for 13th at 13 under. Rahm, the former Arizona State star, shot a 68, Thomas followed a third-round 64 with a 72, and McIlroy matched Ortiz for the best round of the day with a 64 in his first start in the event.

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri