Brooks Koepka defends his LIV Golf title in Saudi Arabia. Talor Gooch wins the season points race

Brooks Koepka has defeated Talor Gooch in a playoff at LIV Golf-Jeddah

1 hour ago

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka held it together at the end for a 2-under 68 and defended his title at LIV Golf-Jeddah with a birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Talor Gooch on a day when both had reason to celebrate.

Koepka had to birdie two of his last three holes to finish at 14-under 196 and tie with Gooch, who closed with a 62. With his playoff loss, Gooch moved past Cameron Smith and won the season points title and the $18 million bonus.

Koepka not only won $4 million from the tournament, his victory bumped Bryson DeChambeau out of the top three in the season standings. Koepka picked up an additional $4 million for finishing third in the points race.

DeChambeau fell back Sunday with a 70. Smith had a 66 and tied for 24th.

The LIV Golf League wraps up its second season next week at Doral in South Florida with the team championship.

Koepka ends his year with two LIV Golf titles, along with his fifth major at the PGA Championship. He was the only LIV player to get picked for the Ryder Cup team.

