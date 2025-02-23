Nation & World News
Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State push past No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double-OT classic

Zoe Brooks had a career-high 33 points to help No. 13 N
NC State's Aziaha James (10) and Zoe Brooks (35) celebrate behind Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (21) in the final moments of double-overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks had a career-high 33 points to help No. 13 N.C. State push past top-ranked Notre Dame 104-95 in a double-overtime classic Sunday, ending the Fighting Irish's 19-game winning streak while keeping alive their hopes to share the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Brooks also had 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC), while Aziaha James added 20 points. That included a highlight-reel transition layup from James in which she took the ball around her back to change hands and avoid a strip attempt by Olivia Miles, a smooth sequence that had the packed Reynolds Coliseum erupting in a roar.

By the end, though, the Wolfpack had hung on in a game featuring 21 lead changes while denying the Irish (24-3, 15-1) the chance to clinch the ACC regular-season title outright.

Hannah Hidalgo had 26 points for Notre Dame, while Sonia Citron added 23 points — which included a tough 3-pointer over James with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to extend the game.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time under Niele Ivey to start the week. And their only two losses had come against TCU and Utah in November at the Cayman Islands Classic. But their stay at No. 1 looks like it will be brief.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had won 15 of 16 before last weekend's loss at now-No. 9 North Carolina, though Wes Moore's club regrouped with Thursday's win at No. 20 Georgia Tech. This was an even bigger response, with five players in double figures while shooting 45.6% and making 24 of 26 free throws.

Key moment

N.C. State's 10-0 start to the second OT proved decisive, with Rivers finding Trygger inside for the go-ahead high-low finish. Brooks followed with a floater, and then James had her highlight layup to make it 98-92.

Notre Dame made just one basket in the second OT.

Key stat

N.C. State got a huge performance from 6-foot-6 freshman Tilda Trygger, who came in averaging 6.4 points but matched her season high with 19 points while repeatedly finishing around the rim.

Up next

Both teams return to action Thursday. The Irish return home to host Florida State, while N.C. State plays its home finale against Wake Forest.

___

___

NC State's Aziaha James (10) handles the ball as Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo (3) drives as NC State's Zoe Brooks (35) and Lorena Awou (1) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) loses the ball to NC State's Saniya Rivers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NC State's Tilda Trygger (18) reacts behind Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (21) after hitting a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron (11) drives as NC State's Saniya Rivers (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

