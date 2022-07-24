Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title

So began a crazy final round of the fourth major of year, featuring four-putts from Henderson and Ryu, a spectator picking up a ball that dribbled into the rough and landed by her feet and — at one stage on the back nine — a seven-way tie for the lead.

In total, there were 13 changes of leader, with Henderson only knocked out of it — briefly — when Schubert (68) made birdie at No. 12 to move onto 15 under.

Henderson held herself together and managed to keep pace with Schubert with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15. The pair were tied for the lead after reaching the 18th, with Schubert playing in the group ahead of Henderson.

Schubert's birdie putt came to rest barely an inch from the cup just after Henderson had a wild hook off the tee, only for the ball to ricochet off the trees and back out to the rough.

Henderson laid up and, from 107 yards, sent her third shot to 8 feet. The birdie putt never looked like missing and Henderson bent her knees as the ball fell into the cup.

She was a major winner again.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani