Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brooke Henderson win in another rout and Nelly Korda hangs on in LPGA Match Play

Brooke Henderson is having an easy time in the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek
Brooke Henderson, of Canada waves after her shot on the 14th green during the first round of the Ford Championship LPGA golf event, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brooke Henderson, of Canada waves after her shot on the 14th green during the first round of the Ford Championship LPGA golf event, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
18 minutes ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Brooke Henderson needed only 27 holes to win two matches. The Canadian needs to win one more to be assured of reaching the weekend at the T-Mobile Match Play.

One day after a 6-and-5 win in the opening round, Henderson pulled away late by winning five of the last seven holes Thursday in a 5-and-4 win over Peiyun Chien of Taiwan.

One more day of round-robins matches remain at Shadow Creek before the winner of each of the 16 groups advance to the knockout stage on the weekend. While no one clinched her group, at least 18 players were eliminated on another day of this fickle format.

Nelly Korda, the defending champion and No. 1 player, will have to beat Ariya Jutanugarn to win her group. Korda halved her opening match and she had a few shaky moments in a 1-up win over Jennifer Kupcho.

Korda had a 4-foot putt to go 3 up with three holes to play, missed the putt, and then gave away the the par-5 16th with a bogey. It came down to the 18th, and Kupcho pulled her drive to the left side of the hazard. Her next shot clipped a tree and she stopped watching, only to discover the ball was on the green.

Korda's approach was 40 feet long, and she did well to lag it to a foot. Kupcho missed her 30-foot birdie attempt and Korda moved on to a decisive match against Jutanugarn. The Thai is 2-0 and would only need a halve against Korda.

“Very questionable by me,” Korda said of her play. “Definitely don’t have my best stuff right now.. That’s the greatest thing about match play, is even if you don’t have your best stuff you have to grind it out."

Lydia Ko joined Henderson as the only players who have yet to play the 15th hole in either of the two rounds. The difference is Ko lost her first match (6 and 4) before a 6-and-5 victory Thursday over Gabriela Ruffels. Everyone in Ko's group is 1-1.

If any group ends in a tie, the winner is decided by a sudden-death playoff.

Hyo Joo Kim, coming off a playoff victory last week in Arizona, won the last four holes to rally against Nanna Koertz Madsen for her second win this week. Kim and Maja Stark are 2-0 and will play Friday to see who advances.

Rose Zhang conceded her match against Albane Valenzuela after three holes. Zhang had complained about a neck injury in the opening round. That sets up a strange scenario.

If Zhang can't play against Meghan Khang, Valenzuela would be eliminated. If Zhang can play and beats Khang, Valenzuela could win the group by beating Nataliya Guseva.

Among those eliminated are Jin Young Ko and Leona Maguire in another bizarre situation.

Ko needed to win the match to have any shot at the weekend. The match was dormie after 16, meaning Ko was eliminated. But the South Korean won the next two holes to halve the match, and that eliminated Maguire.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Nelly Korda hits off the fourth tee during the first round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Brittany Altomare hits from the rough on the third hole during the first round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Nelly Korda settles for a halve and Hyo Joo Kim rolls on in LPGA Match Play

Lilia Vu has another bogey-free day and leads a pack of LPGA stars in Arizona

Min Woo Lee holds off Scheffler and Woodland to win Houston Open for first PGA Tour title

The Latest

Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Morant beats the buzzer for a game-winner, lifts Grizzlies past Heat 110-108

3m ago

A man has shot and killed a Catholic priest at his parish rectory in northeast Kansas

6m ago

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to rule on the impeachment of Yoon

8m ago

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.