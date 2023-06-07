X

Bronze statue of noted American author Willa Cather unveiled in US Capitol

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 26 minutes ago
A bronze statue of renowned American author Willa Cather has been unveiled in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Willa Cather, the Pulitzer Prize-winning American author renowned for her portrayal of the lives of pioneer settlers in the U.S. Heartland, was honored Wednesday with the unveiling of a bronze statue in her likeness in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

The statue's creator, Littleton Alston, a professor of sculpture at Creighton University, is the first Black artist to have work represented in the national collection.

Cather, whose works include “My Ántonia” and “O Pioneers,” spent her young years in Red Cloud, Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1895. She won the Pulitzer Prize for the novel “One of Ours."

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican from Nebraska, noted that Cather was a trailblazer in the literary world who has earned a lasting place among the great American writers.

And U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska said Cather's fiction “truly feels like it grew from the soil of Nebraska.”

“For decades until her death in 1947, Cather was unable to shake her creative spirit away from its home on the open plains of the Heartland,” Fischer said.

Officials also recognized Alston.

“You’re work inspires us, and hopefully this experience can inspire all of us in this room to go home and to do a little bit more than we ever thought we could," Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the crowd that Cather's prose is still celebrated because it gave a voice to pioneers who chose to take a chance for a better life.

“Nebraskans are lucky to call Willa Cather one of their own,” McCarthy said. “But ultimately, her work belongs here because it is American to the core. Her authenticity, emotion, artistry spoke of Americans' fundamental values. Ultimately, it reminds us that this is a land of opportunity."

Each state has two statues at the U.S. Capitol, with many in the Statuary Hall. Nebraska’s other statue, of Ponca Chief Standing Bear, was unveiled in 2019.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic minority leader of the House, said Cather was the first Pulitzer Prize winner and 12th woman recognized in the collection. He said she and Standing Bear captured "the heart and soul of the great state of Nebraska."

“Her stories are the stories of people who risked everything,” Jeffries said. “She captured in such a powerful way the story of America and our country's exceptionalism.”

___

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' first name.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mark McKay, Channel 2 Action News

If you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot
4h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
2h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges
8m ago
Tua Tagovailoa trying to 'work on everything' entering 4th NFL season
9m ago
Gunman who opened fire after Virginia high school graduation targeted graduate, Richmond...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
22h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top