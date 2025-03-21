Nation & World News
Bronny James sets new highs in depleted Lakers' loss to Bucks

Bronny James was the bright spot for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By DAN GREENSPAN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a night when not much went right for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James was the bright spot.

The oldest son of LeBron James set career highs with 17 points and five assists in his most extensive NBA minutes in a 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

With his injured star father watching from the bench, James was the Lakers’ most effective offensive player in a game in which they were missing their top four scorers because of injury. Bronny James was 7 of 10 from the field, showing the growth and promise that makes head coach JJ Redick confident the 20-year-old can and will contribute as a professional.

“We’ve obviously monitored him in the G (League) and feel like he’s, you know, in those sort of end game situations when he’s gotten a chance to play with us, he’s been really good," Redick said. “So not surprised by tonight.”

James got the opportunity to play more because starters Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were each held out because of sprained right ankles, joining LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (patella) in street clothes. Important bench options Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin strain) were also out.

With so much scoring not in uniform, Bronny James tried to do his part to fill the gap. That included a memorable long outlet pass to Markeith Morris for a layup late in the first half reminiscent of his legendary father.

“Gaining my confidence and gain my comfortability over reps, you know, and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given, so just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me,” Bronny James said.

Thursday marked the third time in his rookie season James has played in at least three straight games, and Redick sees a growing comfort as the Southern California product gets more time on the court. James’ 29:53 of game action was the third highest on the team, behind fellow rookie Dalton Knecht and fourth-year guard Jordan Goodwin.

With the Lakers throughly outmanned in the defeat, James was in a familiar position as the primary focal point afterward, a position Redick knows he's ready to handle given his upbringing.

Redick recalled his reaction to James’ media sessions at the NBA draft combine before he had been hired as Lakers coach.

“I texted Bron and I was like, ’Man, Bronny has his head on straight,'” Redick said. “Like, he gets it. And since Day 1, I’ve just been impressed with the person that he is.

“It was obvious to me from the moment, you know, I started spending time with him on the court this summer, you know he was certainly going to be an NBA player. And I still believe that. He’ll be an NBA player.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, forward Rui Hachimura, second from left, guard Luka Doncic, second from right, and forward Markieff Morris sit on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, greets Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 14, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials into the air in East Flores, Indonesia Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ester Narek)

