Bronny James ready to begin his Lakers career in preseason. LeBron might not join until next game

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James is expected to play in his first NBA preseason game Friday night when the Lakers host Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles' two weekend games in the Coachella Valley.

LeBron James isn't expected to play with his oldest son against the Timberwolves, but the 39-year-old superstar is likely to play against Phoenix on Sunday — which just happens to be Bronny's 20th birthday.

The Lakers made no pregame announcement, but ESPN reported that LeBron won't play against Minnesota as he eases back into competition after a busy summer. LeBron and Anthony Davis were both on the U.S. team that won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.