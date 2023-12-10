Bronny James poised to make college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is poised to make his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old freshman is likely to come off the bench for the Trojans (5-3) on Sunday against Long Beach State. In the crowd at Galen Center is expected to be his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the rest of his family.

“Super excited for that moment,” LeBron James said. “I can’t wait to see him run out with his teammates. And then once he checks into the game, whenever that case may be, it’s going to be a big moment for our family.”