Bronny James joins USC teammates for preseason fan event

Bronny James has joined his Southern California teammates in a preseason fan event at Galen Center

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James joined his Southern California teammates in a preseason fan event at Galen Center on Thursday night.

James walked out wearing a No. 6 jersey, dancing to the music as he made his way to center court and acknowledged the cheers by waving to the crowd and smiling.

The freshman went into cardiac arrest during a workout at Galen Center in late July. His father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, earlier this month said his oldest son is progressing in his rehabilitation in hopes of playing for the 21st-ranked Trojans this season.

James is attending classes and spending time around his teammates. Coach Andy Enfield said at Pac-12 media day recently the teenager is "doing well."

The event billed as HoopLA featured the men's and women's basketball teams. Forward Brandon Gardner dunked over USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who held his cell phone out to record the moment as Gardner sailed over his head.

The Trojans open the season Nov. 6 against Kansas State in Las Vegas.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 Basketball Polls throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden asks Congress for billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor
3h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Muslim parents: Cobb schools’ message on Israel-Hamas war fueled fear
6h ago

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
10h ago

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
10h ago

FULTON TRUMP CASE
For Kenneth Chesebro, political turnabout ends in criminal charges
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military...
42m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
51m ago
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
1h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
21h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
16h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top