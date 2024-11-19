Nation & World News
Bronny James has a left heel bruise and is listed as doubtful for the Lakers' next game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James greets his son guard Bronny James, right during warm-ups before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James has a bruised left heel, and he is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers' next game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The Lakers hadn't previously disclosed the injury for the 20-year-old son of LeBron James before he was included on their injury report Monday.

Bronny James has been suiting up for both the Lakers and their G League affiliate since the South Bay Lakers' season began earlier this month. He has played 16 total minutes and scored four points in five NBA games, while he has played extensively in two G League games.

Bronny scored four points on 2-for-10 shooting while starting and playing 25 minutes for the South Bay Lakers in a loss to Stockton on Sunday night.

He scored six points in South Bay's season opener eight days earlier, playing both G League games with his parents in attendance at the Lakers' training complex.

LeBron and Bronny made NBA history last month as the first father and son to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team. They have yet to play together again, with Bronny's NBA playing time mostly confined to the end of games already decided.

The Lakers (9-4) are off to an outstanding start with five consecutive wins and a 6-0 record at home. LeBron has been formidable so far in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, racking up four consecutive triple-doubles before the streak ended in Los Angeles' win at New Orleans last Saturday.

Los Angeles also seems likely to be without starting forward Rui Hachimura (ankle) against the Jazz after he missed their past two games.

Hachimura didn't practice Monday, but “he's making a lot of progress,” coach JJ Redick said. The Lakers hope he will return to practice this week during the team's three game homestand.

South Bay Lakers guard Bronny James (9) sits on the bench during halftime of an NBA G League basketball game against the Salt Lake City Stars, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

South Bay Lakers guard Bronny James runs down the court during the first half of an NBA G League basketball game against the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

South Bay Lakers guard Bronny James walks down the court during the second half of an NBA G League basketball game against the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

