Bronny James expected to begin splitting time between Lakers, G League team after trip

“The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one. (General manager) Rob (Pelinka) and I have talked about that. LeBron's talked about that.”

Bronny James was the 55th overall pick in the June draft after one season in college at Southern California. Most second-round picks during their rookie seasons spend time in the G League and are on two-way contracts.

Bronny James played 3 minutes Tuesday night in the Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 4.2 points and 16.2 minutes of playing time in six preseason games.

The Lakers host Sacramento on Saturday before going on the trip. The second game on the trip is to Cleveland on Wednesday. LeBron James, an Akron native, played 11 seasons for the Cavaliers and led them to an NBA championship in 2016. The younger James was also born in Akron in 2004.

The father said during Lakers media day last month that he expected his son to split time between the NBA and the G League.

“Seeing him continue to grow as a basketball player, no matter if it’s here with us or if it’s down with the G League team, and him continuing to get better and better,” he said. “We want to hold him accountable. He’s going to hold us accountable, and if we all do that, we’ll all get better, because we’re all one team. We are a reflection of the South Bay. The South Bay is a reflection of us. ... We’ll continue to grow, stacking days. I know he’s going to do that, because that’s just what he’s about.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA