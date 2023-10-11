Bronny James 'doing well,' USC coach Andy Enfield says at Pac-12 media day

Southern California basketball coach Andy Enfield said Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is “doing well” nearly three months after the prized recruit went into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice on campus

By W.G. RAMIREZ – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern California basketball coach Andy Enfield said Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is "doing well" nearly three months after the prized recruit went into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice on campus.

The coach didn't offer any other details during Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“At the appropriate time, the James family will most likely come out with an update on Bronny’s situation,” Enfield said. “But currently, we’re respecting the privacy of a medical condition and look forward to the near future and go from there.”

The 18-year-old James went into cardiac arrest on July 24 as the team was holding offseason practices in preparation for a two-week European tour. He was stricken just over a year after USC freshman 7-footer Vincent Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice. Iwuchukwu returned to play for the Trojans in the second half of the season.

LeBron James said last week that his son is progressing in his rehabilitation in hopes of playing for the Trojans this season.

