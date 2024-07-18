Bronny James bounces back with 12 points, Lakers top Hawks 87-86 at Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James got some shots to fall Wednesday night in perhaps his best performance yet out of his five games with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

The son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James finished with 12 points in the Lakers’ 87-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Summer League.

Bronny James made four of his first five shots, including his first 3-pointer of the summer on his 17th attempt. He finished 5 for 11 from the field, 2 for 5 from 3-point range.