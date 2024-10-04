Nation & World News

Bronny James begins his Lakers career with a preseason debut. LeBron won't join until the next game

Bronny James played in his first NBA preseason game when the Lakers host Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles’ two games in the Coachella Valley
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, greets his son, Bronny James as Bronny comes off the court during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, greets his son, Bronny James as Bronny comes off the court during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James played in his first NBA preseason game Friday night, but LeBron James wasn't in uniform with him when the Lakers hosted Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles' two weekend games in the Coachella Valley.

Lakers coach JJ Redick elected to hold out LeBron James against the Timberwolves after three hard days of training camp, but the 39-year-old top scorer in NBA history is likely to play against Phoenix on Sunday — which just happens to be Bronny's 20th birthday.

Bronny James finished with two points in the Lakers’ 124-107 loss to the Timberwolves, missing his first five shots before making a layup with 56.9 seconds to play. But the 6-foot-2 guard also blocked three shots, and he picked up one rebound and one assist while playing the first half of the second quarter and most of the fourth.

Before they become the first father and son to play in the same NBA game, Bronny James knows he has plenty of work to do. He got his first chance to play in Lakers gold when he took the floor to begin the second quarter at Acrisure Arena outside Palm Springs.

Playing alongside starting Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell, Bronny got caught on a pick on his first defensive possession, allowing Rob Dillingham to hit an open 3-pointer. Bronny's pass was then intercepted by Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the other end, but Bronny hustled back and blocked his layup attempt.

Bronny missed all three of his shots during his first six minutes of action, including a 3-pointer. He picked up an assist when he found Rui Hachimura for a 3-pointer from the corner on a fast break.

Bronny returned for the start of the fourth quarter, missing a jumper and having a layup attempt blocked. In the final minute, he got a pass from fellow rookie Dalton Knecht and looped a layup over a defender for his first points.

LeBron appeared to be keeping a mindful distance from Bronny during the game, allowing his oldest son to focus on his job. But LeBron spoke at length to Bronny during a timeout halfway through the second quarter, explaining something with hand gestures while Bronny nodded.

Bronny James was the Lakers' second-round draft pick, and he played in summer league in Las Vegas. He is expected to play for the Lakers in the preseason before spending a significant portion of the upcoming regular season with the G League's South Bay Lakers.

“Of course there’s nerves,” Bronny said after the Lakers’ pregame shootaround. “But I’m just excited to go out there and learn from the people playing in front of me, and if I get a chance to showcase what I can do, I’m going to do that.”

As is typical for inactive players, LeBron largely stayed away from the Lakers' huddles. He mostly stood on the perimeter during timeouts with Anthony Davis, who also sat out the preseason opener. Both superstars have been at training camp in El Segundo.

“We felt like, given everything they had this summer, and their level of participation over the past three days, it made the most sense for them to get an off day today,” Redick said. “We told them at shootaround to just stay off their feet.”

Redick said Thursday that both LeBron James and Davis will play in at least one game this weekend. Max Christie and Jaxson Hayes started in the superstars' place against Minnesota alongside Russell, Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

Friday's crowd didn't seem disappointed as it poured into the 22-month-old arena that serves at the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. Hundreds of fans in gold Lakers jerseys representing everyone from James to George Mikan rushed into the building and down the stairs in the lower bowl for an up-close look at the pregame warmups.

“The beautiful thing about the Lakers is that we have fans all over the world,” Redick said. “The desert over here is an extension, I think in some ways, of our fan base in LA. It's a great opportunity for our group to play in front of these fans tonight.”

James and Davis are sitting out the first of the Lakers' six preseason games as they ease back into competition after a busy summer. They joined the Lakers before the game in street clothes.

LeBron and Davis were both on the U.S. team that won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, and they walked to midcourt right before tipoff to greet Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, their Olympic teammate.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza defends during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, defends during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, defends during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, runs to the other end of the court as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham watches during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James stands on the court during introductions prior to a preseason NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James shoots and misses during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, tries to shoot as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham defends during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LeBron James, Anthony Davis will play in Lakers' first preseason games in Palm Springs...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LeBron James is feeling 'pure joy' as he begins Lakers training camp alongside son Bronny
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bills sign Zion Logue off Falcons’ practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Browns RB Chubb says return from knee surgery like "a dream." Still unclear when he'll...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Syracuse rallies to force overtime and beat No. 25 UNLV 44-41, spoiling Rebels' poll...6m ago
Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic but isn't threatening land18m ago
Greg Landry, former Detroit Lions quarterback and assistant coach, dead at 7721m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship