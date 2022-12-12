Broncos' Wilson ruled out with concussion against Chiefs

Wilson scrambled for a first down near the goal line, but was stopped by a wall of Chiefs defenders. He stayed down for a moment before getting up and walking toward the sideline. There was a chunk of grass stuck to the side of his helmet.

Brett Rypien entered the game while Wilson went into the blue medical tent. Rypien completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on fourth down to get Denver within 34-28. Wilson stepped out of the tent just as Jeudy was making his third touchdown catch of the game.